Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Indian Railways regarding a complaint that only serves halal-processed meat on trains, alleging it discriminates against Hindu Dalit communities and violates human rights. The complaint highlighted exclusion from their traditional meat trade, affecting their rights and equality.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken steps concerning a complaint against the Indian Railways for allegedly restricting meat options to only halal-processed varieties. This move is claimed to discriminate against Hindu and Sikh passengers and infringe on human rights.

The complaint suggests that offering exclusively halal meat harms the livelihood of Hindu Dalit communities, traditionally working in the meat trade, thus violating their rights to equal opportunities. It also affects the freedom of choice and religious rights of Hindu and Sikh passengers.

Presided over by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, the Commission has directed the Railway Board to investigate the allegations and submit a report within two weeks. The case draws attention to potential breaches of equality, secularism, and non-discrimination in government services.

