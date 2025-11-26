Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy
The Kerala High Court has ordered the state government to accept land tax payments from Munambam residents amid ongoing litigation over land ownership. Residents claim their lands were unlawfully labeled as waqf property by the Waqf Board. A commission is investigating the rightful ownership of the disputed lands.
The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to accept land tax from residents of the Munambam region in Ernakulam amid ongoing disputes concerning property ownership.
Justice C Jayachandran's provisional order addresses petitions from residents, following an October ruling that challenged the Kerala Waqf Board's alleged land claims.
The interim decision allows local property transactions to proceed, offering relief to residents hampered by previous restrictions, with a further hearing set for December 17.
