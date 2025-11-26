OBR's Accidental Fiscal Leak Sparks Market Stir

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in Britain inadvertently released its fiscal report ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' scheduled budget announcement, prompting a significant market reaction.

The document, which detailed key aspects of Reeves' financial plans, briefly went live on the OBR's website early Wednesday morning. It was quickly taken down following the discovery of the mishap.

The OBR has expressed regret over the technical fault and has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the premature release.

