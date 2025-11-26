Left Menu

OBR's Accidental Fiscal Leak Sparks Market Stir

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility mistakenly released its fiscal report before finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, detailing her plans and causing a market response. The document was removed promptly, and the OBR is investigating the technical error behind the premature publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in Britain inadvertently released its fiscal report ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' scheduled budget announcement, prompting a significant market reaction.

The document, which detailed key aspects of Reeves' financial plans, briefly went live on the OBR's website early Wednesday morning. It was quickly taken down following the discovery of the mishap.

The OBR has expressed regret over the technical fault and has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the premature release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

