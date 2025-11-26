Left Menu

Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case

A Ballia district court sentenced Gopal Patel to 25 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl in a case brought to light after the victim delivered a stillborn baby. The court found him guilty under IPC and POCSO Act, also imposing a fine of Rs 26,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, as announced by officials on Wednesday. The crime, initially reported in 2021, came to light after the victim delivered a stillborn baby.

The incident shook the community when the victim's father filed a complaint under the Narhi police jurisdiction, alleging that Gopal Patel from Daulatpur village had repeatedly raped his daughter, threatening her life if she resisted.

Following the police investigation, Patel faced charges under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant delivered the sentence and imposed a Rs 26,000 fine on Patel after hearing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

