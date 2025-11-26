Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case

A man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, as announced by officials on Wednesday. The crime, initially reported in 2021, came to light after the victim delivered a stillborn baby.

The incident shook the community when the victim's father filed a complaint under the Narhi police jurisdiction, alleging that Gopal Patel from Daulatpur village had repeatedly raped his daughter, threatening her life if she resisted.

Following the police investigation, Patel faced charges under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant delivered the sentence and imposed a Rs 26,000 fine on Patel after hearing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)