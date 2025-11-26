Orchestra Business Uncovered: Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Bihar

Seventeen girls were rescued in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday as police busted a human trafficking operation, authorities announced.

Acting on intelligence, police conducted a raid in Bardiha village, resulting in the arrest of three individuals: Raman Kumar Paswan, Mamata Vishwakarma, and Geeta Kuwar. However, eight other suspects remain at large as investigations continue.

The operation, described by the police as an orchestra business, involved luring girls from states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and engaging them in unethical activities. All rescued girls have been transferred to the Child Welfare Committee for further proceedings, with ongoing efforts to track down the remaining accused.

