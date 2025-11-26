Left Menu

Orchestra Business Uncovered: Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Bihar

Seventeen girls were rescued from human trafficking in Bihar's Rohtas district. Police raided a location, arresting three individuals involved in luring girls from other states for unethical activities under the guise of an orchestra business. Efforts continue to apprehend additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtas | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:49 IST
Orchestra Business Uncovered: Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen girls were rescued in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday as police busted a human trafficking operation, authorities announced.

Acting on intelligence, police conducted a raid in Bardiha village, resulting in the arrest of three individuals: Raman Kumar Paswan, Mamata Vishwakarma, and Geeta Kuwar. However, eight other suspects remain at large as investigations continue.

The operation, described by the police as an orchestra business, involved luring girls from states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and engaging them in unethical activities. All rescued girls have been transferred to the Child Welfare Committee for further proceedings, with ongoing efforts to track down the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder Unveiled: Tragic End in Chandaka

Murder Unveiled: Tragic End in Chandaka

 India
2
New Delhi Police Force Welcomes 291 Fresh Graduates

New Delhi Police Force Welcomes 291 Fresh Graduates

 India
3
Passengers Safe After LOT Plane Incident in Vilnius

Passengers Safe After LOT Plane Incident in Vilnius

 Global
4
Curbing Chaos: India's Bold Move to Regulate Online Gaming

Curbing Chaos: India's Bold Move to Regulate Online Gaming

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025