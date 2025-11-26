Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Haryana Government Over Uprooted Trees for BJP Office Road

The Supreme Court criticized the Haryana government and its urban development body for uprooting 40 mature trees to build a road to a BJP office. A 1971-war veteran filed a petition against the arbitrary land allocation and tree felling. The court demanded explanations and remedial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Haryana government and its urban development body for uprooting 40 mature trees to construct an accessible road to a recently built BJP office in Karnal. The court demanded a detailed remedial action plan and warned of consequences if satisfactory explanations are not provided.

A bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan addressed a petition from a 1971-war veteran, who challenged the dismissal of his initial plea against the land allocation in a residential area to the BJP. The veteran opposed the development that led to the removal of trees from a green belt despite him paying extra charges for the landscape.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee defended the government's decision, claiming all permissions were appropriately obtained. However, the court remained unconvinced, particularly concerned about compensating for the loss of the trees, and imposed a status quo on any further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

