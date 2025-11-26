Supreme Court Criticizes Haryana Government Over Uprooted Trees for BJP Office Road

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Haryana government and its urban development body for uprooting 40 mature trees to construct an accessible road to a recently built BJP office in Karnal. The court demanded a detailed remedial action plan and warned of consequences if satisfactory explanations are not provided.

A bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan addressed a petition from a 1971-war veteran, who challenged the dismissal of his initial plea against the land allocation in a residential area to the BJP. The veteran opposed the development that led to the removal of trees from a green belt despite him paying extra charges for the landscape.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee defended the government's decision, claiming all permissions were appropriately obtained. However, the court remained unconvinced, particularly concerned about compensating for the loss of the trees, and imposed a status quo on any further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)