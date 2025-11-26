Liverpool's Joyful Parade Turns to Chaos: Man Faces Justice

Paul Doyle, the British man behind the shocking incident during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, has pled guilty to 31 charges in court.

Doyle caused grievous bodily harm during the chaotic scene, driving into a crowd and injuring over 130 people, including children, after becoming aggravated by the gathering.

His actions, called calculated violence by authorities, transformed a day of triumph into terror. Doyle is anticipated to receive a substantial prison sentence in the coming month.

(With inputs from agencies.)