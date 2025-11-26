Left Menu

Liverpool's Joyful Parade Turns to Chaos: Man Faces Justice

Paul Doyle admitted 31 charges including causing grievous bodily harm, after injuring over 130 people by driving into a crowd during Liverpool's victory parade. He became agitated by the crowds, targeting them with his vehicle. The act, described as calculated violence, turned celebration into mayhem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:59 IST
Liverpool's Joyful Parade Turns to Chaos: Man Faces Justice

Paul Doyle, the British man behind the shocking incident during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, has pled guilty to 31 charges in court.

Doyle caused grievous bodily harm during the chaotic scene, driving into a crowd and injuring over 130 people, including children, after becoming aggravated by the gathering.

His actions, called calculated violence by authorities, transformed a day of triumph into terror. Doyle is anticipated to receive a substantial prison sentence in the coming month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Century Ignites Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Century Ignites Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

 Global
3
Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election

Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election

 Nepal
4
Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget

Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025