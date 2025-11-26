Left Menu

NHRC Challenges Indian Railways Over Halal Meat Policy

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Indian Railways concerning the exclusive serving of halal-processed meat on trains. This has raised concerns about potential discrimination and human rights violations, particularly affecting Hindu Dalit communities engaged in the meat trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action against the Indian Railways following a complaint regarding the exclusive service of halal-processed meat in its trains. This practice is claimed to result in 'unfair discrimination' and 'violations of human rights'.

The complaint highlights the impact on Hindu Dalit communities traditionally engaged in the meat trade, hurt by this policy that allegedly stifles their livelihood rights and opportunities. The NHRC's involvement suggests potential violations of human rights principles, as stated in a case processed on November 24.

The NHRC has directed the Railway Board Chairman to investigate these allegations, advising that all passengers, regardless of faith, have their food choices respected in alignment with the secular ethos of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

