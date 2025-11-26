NHRC Challenges Indian Railways Over Halal Meat Policy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action against the Indian Railways following a complaint regarding the exclusive service of halal-processed meat in its trains. This practice is claimed to result in 'unfair discrimination' and 'violations of human rights'.

The complaint highlights the impact on Hindu Dalit communities traditionally engaged in the meat trade, hurt by this policy that allegedly stifles their livelihood rights and opportunities. The NHRC's involvement suggests potential violations of human rights principles, as stated in a case processed on November 24.

The NHRC has directed the Railway Board Chairman to investigate these allegations, advising that all passengers, regardless of faith, have their food choices respected in alignment with the secular ethos of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)