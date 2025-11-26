Left Menu

Democracy Under Siege: Digvijaya Singh's Allegations Against the Election Commission

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, accusing it of undermining democracy. Speaking in Indore, Singh claimed the exercise threatens to shift governance towards dictatorship by tampering with voter lists, questioning citizenship, and urged citizens to choose democracy over autocracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:27 IST
Democracy Under Siege: Digvijaya Singh's Allegations Against the Election Commission
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the Election Commission, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh accused the body of undermining democracy through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, labeling it a 'completely flawed' exercise.

Addressing Congress supporters in Indore on Constitution Day, Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, warned of a shift towards dictatorship. He cited the ongoing review of voters' lists in nine states and three Union territories as a sinister move to tamper with the electoral process and questioned the legitimacy of challenges to people's citizenship.

Highlighting the deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar's voters list, Singh criticized the demand for proof of voter status and questioned the identification of infiltrators, asserting the need to protect democracy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

 India
3
Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025