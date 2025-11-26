Democracy Under Siege: Digvijaya Singh's Allegations Against the Election Commission

In a scathing attack on the Election Commission, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh accused the body of undermining democracy through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, labeling it a 'completely flawed' exercise.

Addressing Congress supporters in Indore on Constitution Day, Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, warned of a shift towards dictatorship. He cited the ongoing review of voters' lists in nine states and three Union territories as a sinister move to tamper with the electoral process and questioned the legitimacy of challenges to people's citizenship.

Highlighting the deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar's voters list, Singh criticized the demand for proof of voter status and questioned the identification of infiltrators, asserting the need to protect democracy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)