Kerala High Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case

The Kerala High Court has turned down anticipatory bail for cashew businessman Aneesh Babu, accused in a Rs 25.52 crore money laundering case. The court emphasized the substantial amount involved and asserted the necessity of his custodial interrogation.

Justice Kauser Edappagath highlighted that Babu is accused of defrauding numerous people by promising jobs and cashew supplies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) labeled these funds as 'proceeds of crime,' allegedly used for money laundering.

The court warned that granting bail could allow Babu to influence witnesses and disrupt the investigation. Babu claims that his legal troubles stem from a previous complaint he filed against an ED officer, suggesting retaliation.

