Kerala High Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case
The Kerala High Court denied anticipatory bail to cashew businessman Aneesh Babu involved in a Rs 25.52 crore money laundering case. The court emphasized the need for custodial interrogation due to substantial evidence and the risk of witness tampering. Babu claims false implication as retaliation against the Enforcement Directorate.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has turned down anticipatory bail for cashew businessman Aneesh Babu, accused in a Rs 25.52 crore money laundering case. The court emphasized the substantial amount involved and asserted the necessity of his custodial interrogation.
Justice Kauser Edappagath highlighted that Babu is accused of defrauding numerous people by promising jobs and cashew supplies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) labeled these funds as 'proceeds of crime,' allegedly used for money laundering.
The court warned that granting bail could allow Babu to influence witnesses and disrupt the investigation. Babu claims that his legal troubles stem from a previous complaint he filed against an ED officer, suggesting retaliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)