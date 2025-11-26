Left Menu

India and Cyprus: Strengthening Ties Through Parliamentary Exchange

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the growth potential in India-Cyprus economic relations. She hosted a Cypriot Parliamentary delegation led by Annita Demetriou, highlighting shared democratic values and cooperation. Murmu praised increasing women's participation in politics, expecting strengthened ties from the delegation's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:47 IST
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the expansive potential of economic relations between India and Cyprus during a meeting with a Cypriot Parliamentary delegation. The visit underscores the shared democratic values and strong political collaborations that define the partnership between the two nations, according to an official statement.

Led by Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, the delegation met Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Murmu emphasized the deepening political, cultural, and economic ties, rooted in mutual respect and a shared strategic vision, between India and Cyprus.

On this occasion, Murmu applauded Demetriou's historic role as the first woman and youngest Speaker in Cyprus, labeling her as an inspiration globally. Murmu conveyed India's progress in women's political participation and legislative advancements aimed at ensuring greater roles for women, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation through this parliamentary exchange.

