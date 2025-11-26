Mumbai Schoolgirl's Courageous Stand Against Trafficking

A schoolgirl from Mumbai has courageously alleged that her mother and a male neighbor forced her into prostitution to earn money, prompting the police to launch an investigation, officials reported on Wednesday.

The complaint, lodged by the girl's school teacher at the Ghatkopar police station, outlines how the victim was allegedly subjected to this ordeal since April. Frustrated by the ongoing abuse, she confided in a class friend and narrated the ordeal to her teacher, revealing a brief escape to her friend's place which ended with her return to the abusive environment.

The police have charged the mother and neighbor under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and selling a child for prostitution, alongside violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as further investigations are being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)