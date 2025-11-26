Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh announced the appointment of a third-party agency to audit road accidents. With the state recording 6,433 deaths from 15,462 accidents, Naidu emphasized identifying the causes, whether they stem from the vehicle, driver, or road engineer. Measures such as speed governors and modern driving training centres are also being implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared the appointment of a third-party agency tasked with auditing every road accident in the state, as part of a sweeping initiative to curb fatalities.

Addressing the state's Road Safety Council, Naidu discussed alarming statistics: 6,433 deaths in 15,462 road accidents this year alone. He highlighted the critical need to pinpoint the causes of these accidents, involving vehicles, drivers, or road engineers.

New measures include installing speed governors and surveillance cameras on highways and establishing advanced driving training centres across the state. The actions come as Andhra Pradesh ranks eighth in the nation for road accidents, with national highways being a significant hotspot.

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

 Global
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

 India
3
Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

 India
4
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025