Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

In a decisive move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared the appointment of a third-party agency tasked with auditing every road accident in the state, as part of a sweeping initiative to curb fatalities.

Addressing the state's Road Safety Council, Naidu discussed alarming statistics: 6,433 deaths in 15,462 road accidents this year alone. He highlighted the critical need to pinpoint the causes of these accidents, involving vehicles, drivers, or road engineers.

New measures include installing speed governors and surveillance cameras on highways and establishing advanced driving training centres across the state. The actions come as Andhra Pradesh ranks eighth in the nation for road accidents, with national highways being a significant hotspot.