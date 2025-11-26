Left Menu

Protests Ignite Against IAS Officer Over Controversial Remarks

The Brahmin community staged widespread protests against IAS officer Santosh Verma for his controversial comments on reservations. Demonstrations occurred across multiple regions, including Narmadapuram and Gwalior, demanding his dismissal and legal action. Community leaders threatened larger protests if immediate legal steps are not taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:25 IST
Santosh Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as the Brahmin community rallied against Santosh Verma, an IAS officer, following allegedly controversial comments about reservation policies. Demonstrators in places like Narmadapuram and Gwalior demanded both his resignation and legal action.

Verma reportedly claimed that reservations should continue until a Brahmin gives his daughter in marriage to his son. This statement has led to effigy burnings and calls for an FIR, spearheaded by senior lawyer Anil Mishra, who cautioned of escalating protests if demands are not met within three days.

Though the Superintendent of Police has pledged an investigation, attempts to reach Verma for comments have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

