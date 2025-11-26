Teacher's Death Highlights Strain in Electoral Roll Work

A 47-year-old teacher, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, working as a booth level officer in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, died while on duty, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Gangwar, hailing from Karmachari Nagar in Bareilly, was reportedly under significant stress due to the demands of the ongoing exercise. The incident occurred around 10:30 am at a primary school in Pardhauli village, where he collapsed unexpectedly.

His brother claims that excessive workload and pressure from officials who forced staff to labor until midnight led to Gangwar's death. The family mourns his passing as he leaves behind two young children, following his wife's demise from cancer.

