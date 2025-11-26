Teacher's Death Highlights Strain in Electoral Roll Work
Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh, died due to alleged excessive workload while working as a booth level officer for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. His brother claims relentless pressure and late hours were responsible. Gangwar is survived by his children after his wife's recent death.
- Country:
- India
A 47-year-old teacher, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, working as a booth level officer in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, died while on duty, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
Gangwar, hailing from Karmachari Nagar in Bareilly, was reportedly under significant stress due to the demands of the ongoing exercise. The incident occurred around 10:30 am at a primary school in Pardhauli village, where he collapsed unexpectedly.
His brother claims that excessive workload and pressure from officials who forced staff to labor until midnight led to Gangwar's death. The family mourns his passing as he leaves behind two young children, following his wife's demise from cancer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prakash Ambedkar Criticizes Opposition, Raises Concerns Over Electoral Rolls
SP Demands Compensation Over Electoral Roll Stress Deaths
Karnataka Power Tussle: BJP Calls for Election Amid Farmers' Distress
Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs
Stress and Strain: The Turmoil Amid India's Electoral Roll Revision