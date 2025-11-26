Cross-Border Love: Indian Woman Sparks Legal and Diplomatic Tensions in Pakistan

An Indian Sikh woman's recent marriage to a Pakistani Muslim man has ignited legal and diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Sarabjeet Kaur, a 48-year-old Sikh, reportedly disappeared after entering Pakistan on a religious pilgrimage.

Legal action was taken against Kaur, with a petition filed in the Lahore High Court by former lawmaker Mahinder Pal Singh calling for her arrest and deportation. He alleged that Kaur, who stayed beyond her visa's expiry, may pose a national security risk to Pakistan.

Amidst these accusations, Kaur and her husband, Nasir Hussain, have sought protection from alleged police harassment aimed at breaking their marriage, further complicating the international incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)