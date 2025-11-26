Name Game: Controversy Erupts Over IIT Bombay's Identity

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is poised to petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the education ministry to rename IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai. This action stems from a controversy initiated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh's remarks concerning the institution's current nomenclature.

Singh's comments alluding to the unchanged names of IIT Bombay and IIT Madras sparked criticism from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, indicating the issue reflects broader political and cultural tensions. Thackeray claims the central government harbors plans to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra's Marathi roots.

The move to prioritize Marathi identity comes ahead of crucial Mumbai civic polls, with local leaders emphasizing the historical significance of the name 'Mumbai'. Amidst this, BJP officials reiterate the importance of the name change, citing local heritage and historical reverence to goddess Mumbadevi.

