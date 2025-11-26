Left Menu

Name Game: Controversy Erupts Over IIT Bombay's Identity

The Maharashtra government plans to request a name change for IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai amid a debate over the institution's nomenclature. This initiative reflects political tensions and cultural identity issues, particularly concerning the Marathi community. Proponents argue it's a move to honor local heritage, while critics label the government's mindset as contentious.

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is poised to petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the education ministry to rename IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai. This action stems from a controversy initiated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh's remarks concerning the institution's current nomenclature.

Singh's comments alluding to the unchanged names of IIT Bombay and IIT Madras sparked criticism from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, indicating the issue reflects broader political and cultural tensions. Thackeray claims the central government harbors plans to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra's Marathi roots.

The move to prioritize Marathi identity comes ahead of crucial Mumbai civic polls, with local leaders emphasizing the historical significance of the name 'Mumbai'. Amidst this, BJP officials reiterate the importance of the name change, citing local heritage and historical reverence to goddess Mumbadevi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

