Strengthening Water Governance: A Comprehensive Roadmap from Jal Shakti Ministry
The Ministry of Jal Shakti, led by Minister C R Paatil, hosted a crucial meeting focused on enhancing water governance and service delivery in India. Key proposals included improving financial planning, encouraging community participation, and utilizing modern technologies to manage water resources, sanitation, and irrigation efficiently.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti convened a pivotal brainstorming session on Wednesday, led by Minister C R Paatil, to map out strategies for strengthening water governance and ensuring long-term water security across India.
The discussion, which included Ministers of State V Somanna, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and senior officials, covered a wide range of issues, from water resources management and sanitation to irrigation efficiency and technological advancements. Paatil emphasized the essential nature of water in human life and urged for improvements in service delivery and resource utilization.
Somanna and Choudhary advocated for a comprehensive approach to address floods and droughts and promote practices like rainwater harvesting. Officials highlighted the necessity of improving service-delivery frameworks and institutional mechanisms to enhance capacity-building and ensure the effectiveness of flagship programs. The ministry aims to compile session outcomes for further action with relevant stakeholders.