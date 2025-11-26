Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

The Indian government launched translations of the Constitution in Kashmiri and Bodo, a move that Union Home Minister Amit Shah believes will infuse constitutional values across these regions. This initiative coincides with the 76th Constitution Day and is seen as a stride towards national unity and cultural inclusion.

In a significant cultural milestone, the Indian Constitution has been translated into Kashmiri and Bodo for the first time, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This initiative aims to foster better understanding and adoption of constitutional values in regions where these languages are spoken.

The announcement came as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations, marking a step towards cultural inclusion and national unity. Shah expressed that this initiative will infuse constitutional values into the daily lives of people from Jammu and Kashmir and the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The translations, unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu, are part of a broader effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to promote peace and progress in these areas. This step also includes the release of a digital Constitution in nine additional languages, signifying a commitment to diversity.

