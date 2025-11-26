Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

In a significant cultural milestone, the Indian Constitution has been translated into Kashmiri and Bodo for the first time, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This initiative aims to foster better understanding and adoption of constitutional values in regions where these languages are spoken.

The announcement came as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations, marking a step towards cultural inclusion and national unity. Shah expressed that this initiative will infuse constitutional values into the daily lives of people from Jammu and Kashmir and the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The translations, unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu, are part of a broader effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to promote peace and progress in these areas. This step also includes the release of a digital Constitution in nine additional languages, signifying a commitment to diversity.

