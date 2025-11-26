Left Menu

Salman Khan's residence attack: MCOCA charges framed against five accused

A MCOCA court has charged five individuals in connection with the 2024 firing outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment. The alleged shooters, Vickykumar Gupta and Sagarkumar Pal, along with others, are accused of being part of a criminal conspiracy led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, targeting the Bollywood star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:18 IST
The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court has taken a crucial step by framing charges against five individuals implicated in the 2024 firing incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. Among those charged are the alleged shooters, Vickykumar Gupta and Sagarkumar Pal, along with three other accomplices.

The charges come as part of a trial process that commenced after Judge Mahesh Jadhav found sufficient grounds to implicate these individuals. The court documents reveal a grave conspiracy orchestrated by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, aiming to terrorize and establish supremacy through violent means.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is detained in Ahmedabad, the complexity of the case increases with his brother Anmol Bishnoi now in NIA custody. The charge order describes an intricate plan involving reconnaissance and armed assault, highlighting the significant threat posed by organized crime syndicates.

