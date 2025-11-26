India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare
India and the UAE held the 6th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in Abu Dhabi, focusing on citizen safety and cooperation in consular, visa, and legal areas. Led by key officials, the discussions further consolidated their bilateral relationship, planning their next meeting in India in 2026.
India and the UAE have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding citizen welfare during the 6th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Led by key officials, the meeting emphasized traditional warmth between the nations, driven by the vision of leaders Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Future enhancements in consular, visa, and legal cooperation were discussed, with the next meeting planned for India in 2026.
