India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

India and the UAE have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding citizen welfare during the 6th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Led by key officials, the meeting emphasized traditional warmth between the nations, driven by the vision of leaders Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Future enhancements in consular, visa, and legal cooperation were discussed, with the next meeting planned for India in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)