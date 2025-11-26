Left Menu

India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

India and the UAE held the 6th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in Abu Dhabi, focusing on citizen safety and cooperation in consular, visa, and legal areas. Led by key officials, the discussions further consolidated their bilateral relationship, planning their next meeting in India in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the UAE have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding citizen welfare during the 6th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Led by key officials, the meeting emphasized traditional warmth between the nations, driven by the vision of leaders Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Future enhancements in consular, visa, and legal cooperation were discussed, with the next meeting planned for India in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

