Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened in an ongoing controversy involving the Indian Railways, after receiving a complaint about the exclusive serving of halal-processed meat on trains. The report claims this practice discriminates against Hindu Dalit communities and violates human rights.

Despite these allegations, the Railway Board insists there are no official mandates for serving halal-certified food, instead highlighting adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. A senior Railway Board official affirmed there are no specific provisions for halal certification in their services.

The NHRC, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, has given directives to the Railway Board to investigate the claims and file a report promptly. The complaint emphasizes that the current policy undermines religious rights and freedom of choice, calling for NHRC's urgent attention to rectify the situation in accordance with the secular ethos of Indian law.

