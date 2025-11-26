Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

The NHRC has issued a notice to Indian Railways over claims that only halal meat is served on trains, allegedly discriminating against non-Muslim communities and violating human rights. Railways deny official provisions for halal food, stating compliance with FSSAI guidelines. The complaint urges NHRC intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:21 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened in an ongoing controversy involving the Indian Railways, after receiving a complaint about the exclusive serving of halal-processed meat on trains. The report claims this practice discriminates against Hindu Dalit communities and violates human rights.

Despite these allegations, the Railway Board insists there are no official mandates for serving halal-certified food, instead highlighting adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. A senior Railway Board official affirmed there are no specific provisions for halal certification in their services.

The NHRC, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, has given directives to the Railway Board to investigate the claims and file a report promptly. The complaint emphasizes that the current policy undermines religious rights and freedom of choice, calling for NHRC's urgent attention to rectify the situation in accordance with the secular ethos of Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
2
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
4
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025