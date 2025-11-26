India's Moral Compass: Celebrating 75 Years of Constitutional Legacy

India's Constitution was lauded as the country's moral compass by former Chief Justice B R Gavai. Speaking at a Constitution Day event organized by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, Gavai emphasized the dynamic nature of the Constitution and its pivotal role in India's democratic lineage over the past 75 years.

Gavai highlighted the Constitution's foundational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He detailed the evolution of its interpretation through parliamentary amendments and judicial judgments. A significant milestone, he noted, was the First Amendment, facilitating reservations for backward classes and shielding agrarian reforms.

The address continued with a reflection on significant constitutional amendments enhancing governance and democracy. Gavai stressed the need to balance development with constitutional morality and environmental sustainability. The event also saw the unveiling of a digital governance initiative by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, underscoring a commitment to inclusive development.

