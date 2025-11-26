India's Moral Compass: Celebrating 75 Years of Constitutional Legacy
Former Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, lauded the Indian Constitution as the nation's moral compass. At an event celebrating 75 years of India's democratic journey, he highlighted the dynamic nature of the Constitution and its role in shaping democracy, emphasizing the importance of continuous evolution through amendments and judgments.
- Country:
- India
India's Constitution was lauded as the country's moral compass by former Chief Justice B R Gavai. Speaking at a Constitution Day event organized by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, Gavai emphasized the dynamic nature of the Constitution and its pivotal role in India's democratic lineage over the past 75 years.
Gavai highlighted the Constitution's foundational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He detailed the evolution of its interpretation through parliamentary amendments and judicial judgments. A significant milestone, he noted, was the First Amendment, facilitating reservations for backward classes and shielding agrarian reforms.
The address continued with a reflection on significant constitutional amendments enhancing governance and democracy. Gavai stressed the need to balance development with constitutional morality and environmental sustainability. The event also saw the unveiling of a digital governance initiative by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, underscoring a commitment to inclusive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Parliament Pushes for Unified Digital Age Regulations
Democracy Under Threat: Allegations Fly Over Manipulated Voter Lists
Controversy Over Patriotic Slogans in Parliament: Are We Undermining Bengal's Identity?
Controversy Erupts Over Patriotic Slogans in Indian Parliament
Georgia's Political Turmoil: A Test for Democracy