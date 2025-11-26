Left Menu

Betrayal Amongst the Flames: Fire Services Scandal Unveiled

A Deputy Director of Fire Services is embroiled in a surprising bribery scandal after colleagues allegedly plotted against him. Police have arrested two individuals, with two others being pursued. Surveillance footage and initial findings suggest a conspiracy by department insiders, complicating the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:48 IST
Betrayal Amongst the Flames: Fire Services Scandal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bribery scandal involving a high-ranking Fire Services official has taken a shocking twist, revealing a potential internal conspiracy. The case, centered on Deputy Director Saravanababu, led to police arresting two individuals tied to the plot to frame him, with further suspects at large.

Authorities from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on Saravanababu's office, uncovering Rs 2.20 lakh in unaccounted cash. A subsequent complaint lodged by Saravanababu alleged that the money was planted. Investigation efforts revealed involvement from within Fire Services personnel, complicating the unfolding probe.

Critical CCTV footage showed suspicious activity linked to the money's placement, leading to the arrest of Fireman Anand and his relative Muthu Sudalai. The investigation continues as police search for two additional suspects believed to be involved in this intricate conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
3
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global
4
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025