Betrayal Amongst the Flames: Fire Services Scandal Unveiled
A Deputy Director of Fire Services is embroiled in a surprising bribery scandal after colleagues allegedly plotted against him. Police have arrested two individuals, with two others being pursued. Surveillance footage and initial findings suggest a conspiracy by department insiders, complicating the ongoing investigation.
A bribery scandal involving a high-ranking Fire Services official has taken a shocking twist, revealing a potential internal conspiracy. The case, centered on Deputy Director Saravanababu, led to police arresting two individuals tied to the plot to frame him, with further suspects at large.
Authorities from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on Saravanababu's office, uncovering Rs 2.20 lakh in unaccounted cash. A subsequent complaint lodged by Saravanababu alleged that the money was planted. Investigation efforts revealed involvement from within Fire Services personnel, complicating the unfolding probe.
Critical CCTV footage showed suspicious activity linked to the money's placement, leading to the arrest of Fireman Anand and his relative Muthu Sudalai. The investigation continues as police search for two additional suspects believed to be involved in this intricate conspiracy.
