Election Commission Acts to Aid Sonagachi Sex Workers Amidst Documentation Crisis

The Election Commission of India is launching a special assistance camp to help sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi area navigate challenges with 2002 documentation required for the electoral roll. Following concerns from multiple organizations, the initiative aims to prevent these individuals from being excluded from the voters' list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:48 IST
The Election Commission of India is addressing the unique challenges faced by sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi area in providing requisite documentation for the electoral rolls. A special assistance camp will be set up to facilitate this process as the Commission considers the issue at hand.

A senior official from the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated that many sex workers could not meet the requirements due to the absence of documentation from 2002, especially those without family ties or who have never lived with their parents. The Commission aims to resolve these issues through dedicated hearing camps starting December 9.

Rights organizations have expressed their concerns over the potential disenfranchisement of sex workers, given the challenges they face in accessing historical family records. The Commission has assured that efforts are being made to ensure their inclusion, noting that many of these individuals are already recognized beneficiaries in state welfare programs.

