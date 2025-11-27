Hong Kong Fire Tragedy Sparks Debate on Bamboo Scaffolding Safety

In a chilling reminder of the dangers surrounding traditional construction methods, Hong Kong witnessed its deadliest fire in three decades, resulting in 36 fatalities. The blaze reignited debates about the use of flammable bamboo scaffolding in modern urban settings, a practice dating back centuries.

The fire swiftly engulfed the green netting and bamboo structures, leading to extensive damage and loss of life. Despite safety concerns, bamboo remains popular due to its flexibility and affordability, with Hong Kong housing around 2,500 registered bamboo scaffolding professionals. However, the government mandates a shift towards metal scaffolding in new projects.

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, announced an investigation into the incident. Authorities will scrutinize the adherence to fire safety standards and consider imposing stricter regulations on ongoing projects. Although tragedies linked to bamboo scaffolding are not uncommon, officials have yet to impose a complete ban on its use.

(With inputs from agencies.)