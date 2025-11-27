Chaos Near the Capitol: National Guard Members Shot

In a concerning incident in Washington, two members of the National Guard were shot near the White House, according to a statement by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The shooting, which occurred just a block away from the nation's center of executive power, has drawn significant attention due to its location.

While details remain scarce, President Donald Trump was not in Washington at the time, as he was in Florida. The U.S. Secret Service has yet to release further information regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)