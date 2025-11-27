Left Menu

Coup Tensions in Guinea-Bissau Amid Contested Elections

Amidst electoral tensions, army officers in Guinea-Bissau claimed to seize power from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. They formed a military command, alleging destabilization plots by politicians and drug barons. Gunfire erupted ahead of this announcement, causing panic in Bissau, with key political figures reportedly in custody.

In a shocking development, military officers in Guinea-Bissau declared a coup just before the planned announcement of presidential election results. Military spokesperson Diniz N'Tchama broadcasted the news, stating that they have removed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo from power.

The officers justified the coup by citing alleged destabilization attempts by local politicians and drug traders. A new military body, the 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' was declared to manage the nation. Reports indicate that Embalo and other political figures are under detention.

The coup announcement came amid gunfire in the capital, sparking chaos among citizens. Western African blocs and international communities have expressed concerns, urging the return to electoral processes. The latest turmoil adds to the nation's history of political instability and coup attempts.

