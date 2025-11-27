Hong Kong Inferno: Bamboo Scaffolding Under Scrutiny

In Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district, a raging fire claimed the lives of at least 36 people, with 279 still missing. The 32-storey high-rise towers, engulfed in flames and thick smoke, became a horrific death trap for residents, as bamboo scaffolding fueled the deadly blaze.

Police have arrested three individuals on manslaughter charges, while the fire's cause remains undetermined. Firefighters are valiantly battling the blaze amid intense heat, aiming to rescue trapped residents and control the fire against the backdrop of burning bamboo scaffolding and restrictive green construction mesh.

This fire tragedy comes as bamboo scaffolding, integral to traditional Chinese architecture, faces phasing out due to safety concerns. As mourning grips the city, questions arise over construction practices, setting the stage for legislative changes and public scrutiny in the lead-up to December's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)