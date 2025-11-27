White House Shooting: Targeted Attack on National Guard

In a brazen assault near the White House, two National Guard soldiers were shot on Wednesday in what officials are calling a targeted attack. The suspect, who was apprehended after sustaining injuries, has raised security concerns, prompting a swift response from federal and city law enforcement agencies.

Metropolitan Police reported that the suspect emerged from a corner and opened fire on the soldiers, who were on a high-profile patrol near a prominent intersection. However, conflicting updates regarding the victims' conditions have emerged, with initial reports stating they succumbed to their injuries.

In response to the incident, President Donald Trump, currently in Florida, condemned the shooter's actions, while a heightened Guard presence in Washington has been requested as the investigation continues. The shooting shook Farragut Square, a busy downtown area, sparking panic and chaos among lunchtime pedestrians.

(With inputs from agencies.)