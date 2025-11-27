Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Amid an escalating conflict, Intel has firmly denied allegations from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) that one of its new executives, Wei-Jen Lo, disclosed sensitive trade secrets.

The statement from Intel emphasized the company's adherence to stringent policies safeguarding proprietary data and intellectual property, suggesting the claims lack merit.

This legal battle follows TSMC's recent filing of a lawsuit against Lo, who previously held the position of senior vice president at TSMC, underscoring the competitive tensions in the semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)