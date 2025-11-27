Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations
Intel has refuted allegations from Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC that its executive Wei-Jen Lo leaked trade secrets. TSMC filed a lawsuit in Taiwan against Lo, a former senior vice president who joined Intel, in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court. Intel insists it adheres to strict information protection policies.
Amid an escalating conflict, Intel has firmly denied allegations from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) that one of its new executives, Wei-Jen Lo, disclosed sensitive trade secrets.
The statement from Intel emphasized the company's adherence to stringent policies safeguarding proprietary data and intellectual property, suggesting the claims lack merit.
This legal battle follows TSMC's recent filing of a lawsuit against Lo, who previously held the position of senior vice president at TSMC, underscoring the competitive tensions in the semiconductor industry.
