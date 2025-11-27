Left Menu

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Intel has refuted allegations from Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC that its executive Wei-Jen Lo leaked trade secrets. TSMC filed a lawsuit in Taiwan against Lo, a former senior vice president who joined Intel, in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court. Intel insists it adheres to strict information protection policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-11-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:41 IST
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Amid an escalating conflict, Intel has firmly denied allegations from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) that one of its new executives, Wei-Jen Lo, disclosed sensitive trade secrets.

The statement from Intel emphasized the company's adherence to stringent policies safeguarding proprietary data and intellectual property, suggesting the claims lack merit.

This legal battle follows TSMC's recent filing of a lawsuit against Lo, who previously held the position of senior vice president at TSMC, underscoring the competitive tensions in the semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

 Australia
3
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

 Taiwan
4
New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025