Ambush near the White House: National Guard Soldiers Targeted
Two National Guard soldiers were shot in a targeted ambush near the White House. The suspect, reportedly an Afghan national, is in custody after being wounded. The shooting, treated as a potential terrorist act, prompted a large law enforcement response and White House lockdown. Both soldiers are critically injured.
In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, two National Guard soldiers were gravely injured in a shooting near the White House, described by officials as a calculated ambush. The suspect behind the attack is wounded and in custody, while President Donald Trump was in Florida at the incident's occurrence.
The tensions peaked around 2:15 p.m. ET, when the West Virginia-based soldiers, part of a high-visibility patrol, fell victim to an armed assailant in proximity to 17th and I streets. Subsequently, after exchanging gunfire, the National Guard managed to restrain the shooter, according to Metro Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll.
This incident, under investigation as a potential act of terrorism, led to heightened security measures and public alarm. With federal and city agencies swarming to respond, Washington's Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the act as a targeted attack. Meanwhile, President Trump, in his capacity, strongly condemned the suspect's actions, demanding stringent repercussions.
