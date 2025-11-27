Ambush near the White House: National Guard Soldiers Targeted

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, two National Guard soldiers were gravely injured in a shooting near the White House, described by officials as a calculated ambush. The suspect behind the attack is wounded and in custody, while President Donald Trump was in Florida at the incident's occurrence.

The tensions peaked around 2:15 p.m. ET, when the West Virginia-based soldiers, part of a high-visibility patrol, fell victim to an armed assailant in proximity to 17th and I streets. Subsequently, after exchanging gunfire, the National Guard managed to restrain the shooter, according to Metro Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll.

This incident, under investigation as a potential act of terrorism, led to heightened security measures and public alarm. With federal and city agencies swarming to respond, Washington's Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the act as a targeted attack. Meanwhile, President Trump, in his capacity, strongly condemned the suspect's actions, demanding stringent repercussions.