Pope Leo Embarks on Historic Peace Mission to Turkey and Lebanon

Pope Leo will leave Rome this Thursday for his first overseas trip as Catholic leader, visiting Turkey and Lebanon until December 2. This mission aims to promote peace in the Middle East and foster unity among Christian churches. Leo, the first U.S. Pope, will address geopolitical issues during his trip.

Pope Leo is set to make his first international journey as the head of the Catholic Church, departing Rome on Thursday for a tour of Turkey and Lebanon. This significant trip aims to advocate for peace in the Middle East and encourage stronger ties between Christian denominations.

The tour marks a pivotal moment, particularly as Leo takes the stage in predominantly Muslim Turkey, honoring the 1,700th anniversary of the historic Church council that formulated the Nicene Creed. In Turkey, his itinerary includes pivotal meetings with political leaders and Orthodox Christian figureheads to address geopolitical concerns.

In Lebanon, where he is expected to underscore messages of peace, the pope's visit is anticipated to draw global attention to the country's diverse Christian population amid ongoing regional tensions and economic challenges. The visit symbolizes Leo's commitment to dialogue and unity on the global stage.

