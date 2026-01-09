Pope Leo XIV Condemns Resurgence of War and Calls for Peaceful Dialogue

Pope Leo XIV issued a stern warning on Friday about the resurgence of war, describing it as a threat to the foundation of peaceful coexistence. Addressing the Diplomatic Corps at the Vatican, he voiced concern over the increasing zeal for conflict and how it challenges the post-World War II principle of respecting national borders.

During the annual gathering, a key event in the Vatican's diplomatic calendar, the Pope highlighted the ongoing suffering caused by the war in Ukraine, advocating for a ceasefire and peaceful dialogue. He stressed the importance of seeking peace as a fundamental good, rather than through the imposition of power.

Turning to Venezuela, the Pope called for the protection of human rights amid its ongoing crisis. In a related development, US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a second wave of military attacks on Venezuela. This decision follows improved relations with Caracas, marked by cooperation in modernizing its oil sector and the release of political prisoners.

