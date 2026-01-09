Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Resurgence of War and Calls for Peaceful Dialogue

Pope Leo XIV warns against the growing trend of war, stressing that it undermines global peace. He emphasizes the need for dialogue and ceasefire, highlighting the Ukraine conflict. Amid Venezuela's crisis, US President Trump cancels a military offensive, marking a shift towards cooperation with Caracas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:53 IST
Pope Leo XIV Condemns Resurgence of War and Calls for Peaceful Dialogue
Pope Leo XIV addresses Diplomatic Corps in Vatican (Photo/Courtesy Vatican Media YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Leo XIV issued a stern warning on Friday about the resurgence of war, describing it as a threat to the foundation of peaceful coexistence. Addressing the Diplomatic Corps at the Vatican, he voiced concern over the increasing zeal for conflict and how it challenges the post-World War II principle of respecting national borders.

During the annual gathering, a key event in the Vatican's diplomatic calendar, the Pope highlighted the ongoing suffering caused by the war in Ukraine, advocating for a ceasefire and peaceful dialogue. He stressed the importance of seeking peace as a fundamental good, rather than through the imposition of power.

Turning to Venezuela, the Pope called for the protection of human rights amid its ongoing crisis. In a related development, US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a second wave of military attacks on Venezuela. This decision follows improved relations with Caracas, marked by cooperation in modernizing its oil sector and the release of political prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

 India
2
Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

 Indonesia
3
CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

 India
4
Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026