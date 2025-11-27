Hong Kong Blaze: Unsafe Scaffoldings and Foam Materials in the Spotlight

A devastating fire engulfed a Hong Kong apartment complex, resulting in at least 44 fatalities and leaving nearly 300 unaccounted for. The blaze, which erupted at Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday, has been linked to unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used in renovation work, authorities reported Thursday.

Firefighters battled through intense heat and smoke to reach trapped residents. By Thursday morning, they managed to control the flames in four blocks, but operations continued. Meanwhile, police have arrested three men from the construction company overseeing maintenance on suspicion of manslaughter.

With 45 individuals in critical condition, the incident draws tragic parallels to the Grenfell Tower fire in London. As criticisms mount over cost-cutting negligence, Hong Kong leader John Lee prioritized extinguishing the fire, supporting the injured, and launching an investigation. President Xi Jinping called for minimizing casualties, stressing the urgency as efforts persist.

