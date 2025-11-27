Left Menu

Electoral Support for Sex Workers: Kolkata's Special Assistance Camp Initiative

Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi district face documentation challenges under the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission plans a special assistance camp to address their unique issues. This move follows concerns raised by organizations about the inability to meet the 2002-document requirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:05 IST
Electoral Support for Sex Workers: Kolkata's Special Assistance Camp Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising fears and uncertainties over the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission has initiated plans for a special assistance camp in Kolkata's Sonagachi area. This effort aims to address unique documentation challenges faced by many sex workers residing in Asia's largest red light district.

A senior official from the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated that after several organizations highlighted the issue, the Commission recognized that many sex workers are unable to trace records from 2002, a crucial requirement under the SIR process. The proposed assistance includes organizing special hearing camps starting December 9 to resolve these issues on the spot.

Rights groups have noted that the documentation requirement poses significant challenges, particularly for sex workers who have been unable to maintain family ties or have hidden their profession due to social stigma. These organizations advocate treating the affected individuals' circumstances with sensitivity to ensure they are not excluded from the voter list.

TRENDING

1
India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

 India
2
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
3
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
4
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025