Electoral Support for Sex Workers: Kolkata's Special Assistance Camp Initiative

In response to rising fears and uncertainties over the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission has initiated plans for a special assistance camp in Kolkata's Sonagachi area. This effort aims to address unique documentation challenges faced by many sex workers residing in Asia's largest red light district.

A senior official from the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated that after several organizations highlighted the issue, the Commission recognized that many sex workers are unable to trace records from 2002, a crucial requirement under the SIR process. The proposed assistance includes organizing special hearing camps starting December 9 to resolve these issues on the spot.

Rights groups have noted that the documentation requirement poses significant challenges, particularly for sex workers who have been unable to maintain family ties or have hidden their profession due to social stigma. These organizations advocate treating the affected individuals' circumstances with sensitivity to ensure they are not excluded from the voter list.