US Halts Processing Afghan Immigration Requests After Shooting

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped processing immigration requests for Afghan nationals following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers. President Trump labeled the incident near the White House as a terror act, demanding a review of Afghan immigrants who arrived under President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has indefinitely halted the processing of immigration requests for Afghan nationals. This follows the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House, an event President Donald Trump has described as an 'act of terror.'

President Trump highlighted that the suspect in the shooting came from Afghanistan in 2021. In response, he has called for a thorough re-examination of Afghan immigrants who entered the U.S. during President Joe Biden's tenure.

The agency emphasized its commitment to the safety of Americans, stating on social media, 'The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.'

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

