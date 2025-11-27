US Halts Processing Afghan Immigration Requests After Shooting

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has indefinitely halted the processing of immigration requests for Afghan nationals. This follows the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House, an event President Donald Trump has described as an 'act of terror.'

President Trump highlighted that the suspect in the shooting came from Afghanistan in 2021. In response, he has called for a thorough re-examination of Afghan immigrants who entered the U.S. during President Joe Biden's tenure.

The agency emphasized its commitment to the safety of Americans, stating on social media, 'The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.'

