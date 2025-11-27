Left Menu

Temple Trap: Vigilance Bureau's 50th Bribery Bust of 2025

In 2025, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered 50 cases against public servants for bribery. The recent arrest of Srinivasan from the Mannar Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple for accepting a bribe, marks the 50th case. The VACB urges the public to report corrupt activities as stricter surveillance is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:36 IST
Temple Trap: Vigilance Bureau's 50th Bribery Bust of 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has intensified its crackdown on corruption, having laid traps and charged 50 cases against public officials in 2025, officials revealed on Thursday.

The latest incident involved Srinivasan, an officer at the Mannar Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple in Alappuzha district, who was allegedly caught accepting bribe money to facilitate temple rituals.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham emphasized the serious monitoring of corruption, urging citizens to report any instances, as the bureau maintains close surveillance on corrupt activities.

TRENDING

1
Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
3
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
4
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025