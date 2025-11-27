Temple Trap: Vigilance Bureau's 50th Bribery Bust of 2025

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has intensified its crackdown on corruption, having laid traps and charged 50 cases against public officials in 2025, officials revealed on Thursday.

The latest incident involved Srinivasan, an officer at the Mannar Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple in Alappuzha district, who was allegedly caught accepting bribe money to facilitate temple rituals.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham emphasized the serious monitoring of corruption, urging citizens to report any instances, as the bureau maintains close surveillance on corrupt activities.