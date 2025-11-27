President Donald Trump has stated that South Africa will be excluded from the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, a move prompted by alleged human rights violations. Trump accused the South African government of targeting and seizing property from Afrikaners.

In response, South Africa rebuffed the accusation, asserting its sovereignty and dedication to the G20's spirit of collaboration. Despite the US absence at the Johannesburg summit, South Africa ensured proper transfer of G20 responsibilities to an American representative.

The ongoing diplomatic strain highlights differing perspectives on international human rights priorities and inter-nation respect. South Africa maintains its right and worth in the international community, despite Trump's condemnation.