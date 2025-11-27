Left Menu

U.S. Excludes South Africa from 2026 G20 Summit Amid Human Rights Accusations

President Donald Trump announced South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, citing alleged human rights abuses. South Africa's government criticized the decision and reaffirmed its commitment to G20 principles. The US transition of G20 presidency was contentious between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has stated that South Africa will be excluded from the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, a move prompted by alleged human rights violations. Trump accused the South African government of targeting and seizing property from Afrikaners.

In response, South Africa rebuffed the accusation, asserting its sovereignty and dedication to the G20's spirit of collaboration. Despite the US absence at the Johannesburg summit, South Africa ensured proper transfer of G20 responsibilities to an American representative.

The ongoing diplomatic strain highlights differing perspectives on international human rights priorities and inter-nation respect. South Africa maintains its right and worth in the international community, despite Trump's condemnation.

