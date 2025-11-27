Left Menu

Intruder's Secrets: Unveiling the Motive Behind Pakistani's Border Crossing

A Pakistani man named Hindal was caught hiding in a cattle shed near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district. After initial interrogation, he was handed over to local police for further investigation. Authorities are examining his route and motive for crossing the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder has been apprehended near the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

Narendra Singh Meena, Barmer SP, stated the man identified as Hindal, a 24-year-old from Mithi, Pakistan, likely crossed the border fence under the cover of night, making it 200 meters into Indian territory.

The man was found by villagers hiding in a cow shed close to the border and was subsequently reported to the Border Security Force (BSF), who detained him for preliminary questioning. Although no suspicious items were found, further investigations are underway to understand the motive and exact infiltration path.

