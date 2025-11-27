Intruder's Secrets: Unveiling the Motive Behind Pakistani's Border Crossing

A Pakistani intruder has been apprehended near the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

Narendra Singh Meena, Barmer SP, stated the man identified as Hindal, a 24-year-old from Mithi, Pakistan, likely crossed the border fence under the cover of night, making it 200 meters into Indian territory.

The man was found by villagers hiding in a cow shed close to the border and was subsequently reported to the Border Security Force (BSF), who detained him for preliminary questioning. Although no suspicious items were found, further investigations are underway to understand the motive and exact infiltration path.