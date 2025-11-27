Inferno in Hong Kong: A Tragedy Unfolds in High-Rise Blaze

A devastating blaze engulfed several high-rise towers in Hong Kong, raising the death toll to 55, while 279 individuals remain unaccounted for, according to Chinese official media. The fire, deemed the worst in Hong Kong's history, resulted in the arrest of three construction executives for suspected manslaughter.

Investigation by Hong Kong Police revealed potential negligence involving protective nets and flammable materials such as polyurethane foam used in building renovations, contributing to the tragedy's escalation. In response, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences, initiated rescue efforts, and instructed officials to support victims and their families.

The fire has left at least sixty-eight people hospitalized, with numerous individuals in critical condition. The focus now shifts to rescue operations, treatment for the injured, and the pursuit of justice through rigorous investigation and legal actions against those responsible for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)