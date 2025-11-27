Left Menu

Dominican Republic Allies with U.S. Against Drug Trafficking

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has allowed the US to operate within restricted areas to combat drug trafficking. This collaboration enhances both nations' efforts in monitoring and interdicting illegal activities, involving equipment refueling and expanded maritime and air patrols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:41 IST
Dominican Republic Allies with U.S. Against Drug Trafficking

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader has given the green light for the U.S. government to operate within restricted areas to bolster the fight against drug trafficking.

Announced alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the agreement allows the U.S. to station aircraft and personnel at key bases, enhancing air and maritime security efforts.

This move signifies a landmark partnership with a Caribbean nation aimed at combating drug smuggling, marking a significant step in regional security collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

 Russia
2
Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime

Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime

 India
3
McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback

McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback

 Global
4
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025