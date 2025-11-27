Dominican Republic Allies with U.S. Against Drug Trafficking

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader has given the green light for the U.S. government to operate within restricted areas to bolster the fight against drug trafficking.

Announced alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the agreement allows the U.S. to station aircraft and personnel at key bases, enhancing air and maritime security efforts.

This move signifies a landmark partnership with a Caribbean nation aimed at combating drug smuggling, marking a significant step in regional security collaboration.

