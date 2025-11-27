Tragic Love Story Ends in Double Tragedy in Tripura

A shocking incident unfolded in Tripura's Gomati district when a 26-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend and then took his own life, according to police reports. The tragic event occurred after both families had arranged different marriages for the couple, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday in the Holashet area under the RK Pur Police Station, saw both individuals' bodies being taken to Agartala for post-mortem examinations. Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debanjali Roy shared that the woman was found dead at the scene, while the man succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

A firearm was discovered about 20 meters from where the vehicle was parked, contributing to preliminary findings that suggest the man shot his partner before using the weapon on himself. However, authorities are still exploring all potential angles, including the possibility of third-party involvement, although the case is likely linked to the young couple's thwarted love affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)