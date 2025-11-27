Left Menu

Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

Nepal's central bank has issued Rs 100 notes featuring a revised map, including disputed territories that India claims. The note, signed by former Governor Adhikari, displays cultural symbols such as Mt Everest and the Ashok Pillar. India has deemed the map changes unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:12 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's central bank introduced a new Rs 100 bank note, incorporating a controversial map revision that includes the disputed Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura territories.

Signed by ex-Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari, the note showcases Nepal's cultural heritage, featuring Mt Everest and the Ashok Pillar.

India criticized the map revision as an 'artificial enlargement' of territory, maintaining its claim over the disputed areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

