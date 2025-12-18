Left Menu

Political Blaze: Allegations and Rebuttals Over Ghuni Slum Fire

A massive fire at Ghuni slum in New Town, Kolkata, has sparked political accusations. The BJP claims the fire was orchestrated to shield illegal voters in the context of the SIR of electoral rolls, while the TMC and Congress dismiss these allegations as politically motivated fabrications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:52 IST
Political Blaze: Allegations and Rebuttals Over Ghuni Slum Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted at Ghuni slum in New Town, Kolkata, igniting a political storm as the BJP alleged it was deliberately set to protect illegal voters during the ongoing electoral roll review.

BJP leader Amit Malviya voiced concerns over the incident, linking it to the examination of an ASD list showing a substantial number of allegedly illegal voters.

The ruling TMC and opposition Congress dismissed the allegations, labeling them as unfounded and politically driven, while the fire department worked tirelessly to control the blaze that had spread rapidly throughout the shanty cluster.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025