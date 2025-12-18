Political Blaze: Allegations and Rebuttals Over Ghuni Slum Fire

A devastating fire erupted at Ghuni slum in New Town, Kolkata, igniting a political storm as the BJP alleged it was deliberately set to protect illegal voters during the ongoing electoral roll review.

BJP leader Amit Malviya voiced concerns over the incident, linking it to the examination of an ASD list showing a substantial number of allegedly illegal voters.

The ruling TMC and opposition Congress dismissed the allegations, labeling them as unfounded and politically driven, while the fire department worked tirelessly to control the blaze that had spread rapidly throughout the shanty cluster.