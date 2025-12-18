Political Blaze: Allegations and Rebuttals Over Ghuni Slum Fire
A massive fire at Ghuni slum in New Town, Kolkata, has sparked political accusations. The BJP claims the fire was orchestrated to shield illegal voters in the context of the SIR of electoral rolls, while the TMC and Congress dismiss these allegations as politically motivated fabrications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:52 IST
- India
A devastating fire erupted at Ghuni slum in New Town, Kolkata, igniting a political storm as the BJP alleged it was deliberately set to protect illegal voters during the ongoing electoral roll review.
BJP leader Amit Malviya voiced concerns over the incident, linking it to the examination of an ASD list showing a substantial number of allegedly illegal voters.
The ruling TMC and opposition Congress dismissed the allegations, labeling them as unfounded and politically driven, while the fire department worked tirelessly to control the blaze that had spread rapidly throughout the shanty cluster.
