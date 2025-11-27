Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: Paving the Path to Collective Development
The Gujarat government hosted its 12th 'Chintan Shibir' in Valsad, emphasizing collective thinking for state development. Led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the conclave focused on creating a technology-driven, transparent governance model. Over 240 officials will devise future strategies during this three-day brainstorming session initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government inaugurated its 12th 'Chintan Shibir' in Valsad's Dharampur town, bringing together government leaders and senior IAS officers for a three-day strategic conclave. The event underscores the state's commitment to collective advancement through shared ideas and open dialogue.
Under the theme 'Samuhik Chintan thi Samuhik Vikas taraf,' or 'collective thinking to collective development,' this gathering emphasizes the importance of a sensitive, technology-oriented approach to governance. Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the event reinforces the tradition of planning for Gujarat's comprehensive growth.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with 240 senior officials, engaged in intense discussions at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, aiming to draft a robust framework for the state's future. The event aims to evolve effective strategies that align with administrative needs, ensuring transparency and precision in government operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Honors Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur with National Celebration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Safran Aircraft Engine Services India facility in Hyderabad.
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Panchajanya, Honours Guru Tegh Bahadur
PM Narendra Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking formal completion of its construction.
Narendra Modi's Historic Ayodhya Visit: A Saffron Flag Marks a New Era