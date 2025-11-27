Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: Paving the Path to Collective Development

The Gujarat government inaugurated its 12th 'Chintan Shibir' in Valsad's Dharampur town, bringing together government leaders and senior IAS officers for a three-day strategic conclave. The event underscores the state's commitment to collective advancement through shared ideas and open dialogue.

Under the theme 'Samuhik Chintan thi Samuhik Vikas taraf,' or 'collective thinking to collective development,' this gathering emphasizes the importance of a sensitive, technology-oriented approach to governance. Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the event reinforces the tradition of planning for Gujarat's comprehensive growth.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with 240 senior officials, engaged in intense discussions at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, aiming to draft a robust framework for the state's future. The event aims to evolve effective strategies that align with administrative needs, ensuring transparency and precision in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)