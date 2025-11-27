Left Menu

Hong Kong Government Allocates $38 Million Fund for Fire Victims

Hong Kong's government is setting up a $38 million fund to aid victims of a devastating fire, which killed at least 55 and left nearly 300 missing. The development bureau considers replacing bamboo scaffolding with metal alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:57 IST
Hong Kong Government Allocates $38 Million Fund for Fire Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to assist victims of a catastrophic fire, Hong Kong's government has earmarked $38 million to support the casualties and missing individuals from the disaster, which claimed at least 55 lives and left almost 300 unaccounted for.

During a statement on Thursday, Hong Kong leader John Lee announced the establishment of the fund, aimed at providing relief to residents affected by the tragedy. The declaration followed a destructive blaze that swept through a housing development, causing significant casualties.

The city's development bureau is also considering a shift in construction practices, with plans to gradually replace bamboo scaffolding, prevalent across Hong Kong, with safer metal scaffolding to prevent future disasters.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025