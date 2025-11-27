Hong Kong Government Allocates $38 Million Fund for Fire Victims
Hong Kong's government is setting up a $38 million fund to aid victims of a devastating fire, which killed at least 55 and left nearly 300 missing. The development bureau considers replacing bamboo scaffolding with metal alternatives.
In a move to assist victims of a catastrophic fire, Hong Kong's government has earmarked $38 million to support the casualties and missing individuals from the disaster, which claimed at least 55 lives and left almost 300 unaccounted for.
During a statement on Thursday, Hong Kong leader John Lee announced the establishment of the fund, aimed at providing relief to residents affected by the tragedy. The declaration followed a destructive blaze that swept through a housing development, causing significant casualties.
The city's development bureau is also considering a shift in construction practices, with plans to gradually replace bamboo scaffolding, prevalent across Hong Kong, with safer metal scaffolding to prevent future disasters.
