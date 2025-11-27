Left Menu

Navigating a New Global Order: Indian Army's Strategic Vision Unveiled

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the shift from a unipolar to a fractured global order, highlighting the need for transformation within the Indian military. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, he discussed strategies for maintaining India's defense readiness, focusing on self-reliance, innovation, and military-civil integration.

Updated: 27-11-2025 16:55 IST
  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the evolving global dynamics, emphasizing a shift from Cold War bipolarity to an uncertain, multifaceted order. He described an era marked by rising conflicts and declining peace.

Participating in the Chanakya Defence Dialogue's third edition, General Dwivedi articulated strategies pivotal for the Indian military to adapt and stay decisive. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5Ss approach—Samman, Samvad, Sayog, Samridhi, and Suraksha—as a transformative guide.

The dialogue, themed 'Reform to Transform: Sashakt and Surakshit Bharat,' convened military and defense experts to discuss future preparedness strategies, including self-reliance, innovation, and military-civil fusion. President Droupadi Murmu's presence underscored the significance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

