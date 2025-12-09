Empower Farmers for India's Self-Reliance: Ramesh Chand's Call at Agriculture Conclave

Ramesh Chand, affiliated with NITI Aayog, called upon farmers to cultivate crops outside the government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism at the Rural Voice Agriculture Conclave and Awards 2025. His argument hinges on empowering farmers to embrace self-reliance aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Highlighting an impressive growth rate of 4% for non-MSP crops compared to 1.8% for MSP-linked crops, Chand stressed the importance of farmers taking proactive control over their agricultural decisions. While government support aids agriculture, true self-reliance, he noted, depends on farmers making informed crop and farming choices.

Chand further elaborated on the evolving global agricultural planning that adopts a food-system approach, covering the value chain from seeds to distribution. Addressing India's growing affluent consumer base, he emphasized that adapting to market needs can significantly enhance farmer incomes, urging for value chain development.

(With inputs from agencies.)