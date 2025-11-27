Left Menu

International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted by Andhra Pradesh Police

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested 14 members of an international cyber fraud syndicate linked to Cambodia. The group allegedly defrauded a 75-year-old retired professor of Rs 78.6 lakh through WhatsApp calls, posing as Bengaluru Police. A new 'Card Deal' scam method was revealed, with Rs 42 lakh recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhimavaram | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:58 IST
International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted by Andhra Pradesh Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Police has successfully dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate, arresting 14 members connected to scam hubs in Cambodia. This operation was linked to deceiving a 75-year-old retired professor by extorting Rs 78.6 lakh using WhatsApp under the guise of Bengaluru Police officers wielding fabricated legal documents.

The elaborate fraud, labeled as a 'Card Deal', was uncovered after police traced monetary diversions to controlled accounts managed by Indian associates. Arrests took place across multiple districts, including Gannavaram and Vijayawada, where police seized Rs 42 lakh in cash, froze Rs 20 lakh in bank accounts, and captured communication devices loaded with international SIM cards, bank records, and digital evidence.

West Godavari district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi highlighted the ongoing investigation to trace Rahate J Nayan, another key figure, presently at large. Police efforts also extend to unraveling the wider network involved in fake digital arrests and investment scams, with a case lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India
2
Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exempted.

Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exem...

 India
3
Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

 India
4
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025